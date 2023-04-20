Adobe Reader

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Változások a(z) 9.5.5 verzióban

körülbelül 10 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~68 MB
Teljes letöltési méret60 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések29 629
Licenchttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Projekt honlapjahttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Súgóhttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Futtatás

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader