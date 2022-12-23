Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.
While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.
Változások a(z) 32.0.0.465 verzióban
több mint 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~18 MB
Teljes letöltési méret11 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések146 786
Licenchttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót