AbiWord

abisource.com
Telepítés

A word processor

AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.

AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.

Változások a(z) 3.0.5 verzióban

majdnem 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~52 MB
Teljes letöltési méret16 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések38 014
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://www.abisource.com/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.abisource.AbiWord

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.abisource.AbiWord

Futtatás

flatpak run com.abisource.AbiWord