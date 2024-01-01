Flathub Logo

TigerJython

készítette: TJ Group
Telepítés

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Változások a(z) 2.39 verzióban

15 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 5 órával ezelőtt)
  • Változásnapló nincs megadva

  • Közösségi összeállítás

    Ezt az alkalmazást önkéntesek közössége fejlesztette ki, és a(z) BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License alatt került kiadásra.
    Részt vegyen
Teljes telepítési méret~322.87 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret183.01 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64, aarch64
Címkék:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak