Proton Mail Bridge

készítette: Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Változások a(z) 3.2.0 verzióban

27 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~159 MB
Teljes letöltési méret61 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések60 842
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Súgóhttps://proton.me/support/mail
Gyakran ismételt kérdésekhttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Futtatás

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge