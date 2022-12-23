OpenBoard

készítette: Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://www.openboard.ch
Súgóhttps://openboard.ch/support.en.html
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

