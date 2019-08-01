Arduino IDE
készítette: Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
Változások a(z) 1.8.19 verzióban
több mint 1 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~533 MB
Teljes letöltési méret183 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések162 937
LicencGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót