Nook Desktop

Telepítés

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.

Features over the browser version include:

  • New slick interface
  • New rain sounds (in-game, no-thunder)
  • Town tunes (and customization)
  • Multilingual support (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese)
  • Offline mode
  • Population growing snowy and cherry blossom themes
  • New horizons rainy and snowy themes
  • Pocket camp themes
  • Random mode
  • All K.K. Slider songs

Változások a(z) 1.0.10-f1 verzióban

12 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~244 MB
Teljes letöltési méret96 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések2 984
LicencISC License
Projekt honlapjahttps://nook.camp
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/OpenSauce04/nook-desktop/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/camp.nook.nookdesktop

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub camp.nook.nookdesktop

Futtatás

flatpak run camp.nook.nookdesktop
