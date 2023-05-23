Flathub Logo

Raven

készítette: James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Változások a(z) 3.7 verzióban

körülbelül 2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~11 MB
Teljes letöltési méret4 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések118
LicencArtistic License 2.0
Projekt honlapjahttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Súgóhttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

Telepítések idő szerint