Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
majdnem 2 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~6 MB
Teljes letöltési méret2 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések42 659
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Telepítések idő szerint
