IRPF 2024

készítette: Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Változások a(z) 1.0 verzióban

7 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 5 órával ezelőtt)
  • Változásnapló nincs megadva

  • Zárt forráskódú

    Ezt az alkalmazást nem szabadon fejlesztették, így csak a fejlesztői ismerik a működését. Lehet, hogy nehezen észlelhető módon bizonytalan, és felügyelet nélkül megváltozhat.
Teljes telepítési méret~263.88 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret103.13 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64

