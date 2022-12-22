esys-escript
készítette: University of Queensland
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.
Változások a(z) 5.5 verzióban
több mint 4 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~611 MB
Teljes letöltési méret174 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 511
LicencApache License 2.0
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót