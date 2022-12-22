esys-escript

készítette: University of Queensland
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method

esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.

több mint 4 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~611 MB
Teljes letöltési méret174 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 511
LicencApache License 2.0
Projekt honlapjahttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
Súgóhttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
Hiba bejelentésehttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/au.edu.uq.esys.escript

flatpak install flathub au.edu.uq.esys.escript

flatpak run au.edu.uq.esys.escript