készítette: Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Teljes telepítési méret~557 MB
Teljes letöltési méret479 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések16 246
LicencTulajdonosi
Projekt honlapjahttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Kapcsolatfelvételhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Súgóhttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Gyakran ismételt kérdésekhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Futtatás

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory