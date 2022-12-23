ConfClerk
készítette: confclerk developers
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline
It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule
At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the PentaBarf conference management system (or frab) used by FOSDEM, DebConf, Grazer Linuxtage, the CCC congresses, FrOSCon, and many others.
ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running Qt.
Változások a(z) 0.6.4 verzióban
több mint 5 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~864 KB
Teljes letöltési méret406 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések965
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót