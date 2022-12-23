ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Teljes telepítési méret~864 KB
Teljes letöltési méret406 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések965
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Súgóhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Hiba bejelentésehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Futtatás

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
