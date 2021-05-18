Cambalache

készítette: Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Változások a(z) 0.12.1 verzióban

5 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~6 MB
Teljes letöltési méret2 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések18 303
LicencGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Kapcsolatfelvételhttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Hiba bejelentésehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface