TuxGuitar
készítette: Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
Változások a(z) 1.5.6 verzióban
körülbelül 1 évvel ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~259 MB
Teljes letöltési méret132 MB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64
Telepítések34 457
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 only
