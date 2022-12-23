xemu

Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Változások a(z) v0.7.96 verzióban

4 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~19 MB
Teljes letöltési méret6 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 217 140
LicencGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://xemu.app
Súgóhttps://xemu.app/docs
Gyakran ismételt kérdésekhttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Futtatás

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu