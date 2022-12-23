RedNotebook

készítette: Jendrik Seipp
TelepítésTámogatás
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Változások a(z) 2.29.6 verzióban

körülbelül 2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~7 MB
Teljes letöltési méret2 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések30 005
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://rednotebook.app
Súgóhttps://rednotebook.app/help.html
Gyakran ismételt kérdésekhttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/discussions
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/rednotebook
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/issues
Alkalmazás közreműködésehttps://rednotebook.app/participate.html
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Futtatás

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
Címkék:
diaryjournalnotebooknotes