RedNotebook
készítette: Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Változások a(z) 2.29.6 verzióban
körülbelül 2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~7 MB
Teljes letöltési méret2 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések30 005
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót