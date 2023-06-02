Organic Maps

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>

Változások a(z) 2023.06.04-13 verzióban

18 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~478 MB
Teljes letöltési méret192 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések25 199
LicencApache License 2.0
Projekt honlapjahttps://organicmaps.app
Kapcsolatfelvételhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps#feedback=
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/blob/master/docs/TRANSLATIONS.md
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/app.organicmaps.desktop

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub app.organicmaps.desktop

Futtatás

flatpak run app.organicmaps.desktop
