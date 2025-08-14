Freelens is a Kubernetes IDE that provides a graphical interface for managing and monitoring Kubernetes clusters.
It simplifies cluster operations by offering:
Freelens is maintained by the community.
Note specific to Flatpak:
The application is sandboxed. It includes bundled
kubectl and
helm commands and uses
~/.kube/config file by default.
Flatpak adds wrapper for the
aws,
doctl,
gke-gcloud-auth-plugin and
kubelogin tools and runs them as a commands from the host system.
The terminal uses
/bin/sh by default, but it can be switched to, for example,
/bin/bash for sandboxed environment or
/app/bin/host-spawn for a host environment.
You can use
flatpak-override to give access to the filesystem f.e. if you're missing
.minikube certificates.
flatpak override --user --filesystem=~/.minikube app.freelens.Freelens.
The latest release. The full release notes are available on GitHub Releases page.