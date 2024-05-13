Flathub Logo

Fotema

készítette: David Bliss
fotema.app
Telepítés
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Változások a(z) 1.0.0 verzióban

3 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 9 órával ezelőtt)

  • Közösségi összeállítás

    Ezt az alkalmazást önkéntesek közössége fejlesztette ki, és a(z) GNU General Public License v3.0 or later alatt került kiadásra.
    Részt vegyen
Teljes telepítési méret~62.67 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret27.77 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64, aarch64
Címkék:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak