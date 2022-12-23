Warp

készítette: Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Változások a(z) 0.5.4 verzióban

körülbelül 2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~8 MB
Teljes letöltési méret3 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések42 522
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt honlapjahttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Kapcsolatfelvételhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Hiba bejelentésehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Futtatás

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Címkék:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole