Elastic
készítette: Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Változások a(z) 0.1.3 verzióban
3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~541 KB
Teljes letöltési méret158 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések2 932
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Más alkalmazások a(z) GNOME-csoportbanTöbb
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót