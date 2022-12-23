Dialect

készítette: The Dialect Authors
drey.app
Telepítés
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép
  • Képernyőkép

Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Változások a(z) 2.1.1 verzióban

8 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~4 MB
Teljes letöltési méret1 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések90 303
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Fordítások közreműködésehttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

Futtatás

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
Címkék:
translatetranslation