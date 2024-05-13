Flathub Logo

Ptyxis

készítette: Christian Hergert
A container oriented terminal for GNOME

Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.

Features:

  • Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts
  • Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
  • User-installable color palettes
  • Support for preferences profiles with container integration
  • Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
  • Tabbed interface with tab overviews
  • Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
  • Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
  • Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
  • Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
  • Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
  • Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications

Változások a(z) 46.2 verzióban

4 nappal ezelőtt
(Összeállítva körülbelül 9 órával ezelőtt)
  • Változásnapló nincs megadva

  • Közösségi összeállítás

    Ezt az alkalmazást önkéntesek közössége fejlesztette ki, és a(z) GNU General Public License v3.0 or later alatt került kiadásra.
    Részt vegyen
Teljes telepítési méret~11.66 MiB
Teljes letöltési méret10.15 MiB
Támogatott architektúrákx86_64, aarch64
Címkék:
terminalpromptptyxisshellcommandcommandlinecmdclilinuxflatpak