BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Változások a(z) 1.12.2.1 verzióban

2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~59 MB
Teljes letöltési méret22 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések9 232
LicencApache License 2.0
Projekt honlapjahttps://bluebubbles.app/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Futtatás

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles