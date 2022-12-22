BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
Változások a(z) 1.12.2.1 verzióban
2 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~59 MB
Teljes letöltési méret22 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések9 232
LicencApache License 2.0
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót