Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Promjene u verziji 3.0.6

prije 3 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~142 KB
Veličina preuzimanja61 KB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja3.395
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttps://cassidyjames.com
Pomoćhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Doprinesi prijevodimahttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Oznake:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮