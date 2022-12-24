Darkbar

od Sean Davis
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Promjene u verziji 1.0.1

prije oko 1 godinu
