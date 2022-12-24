VServer

od Eduard Berloso Clarà
Instaliraj
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Promjene u verziji 1.6.1

prije preko 1 godinu
Veličina instalacije~95 MB
Veličina preuzimanja19 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja6.193
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Pomoćhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Doprinesi prijevodimahttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
Oznake:
appfileshttpserversharevala