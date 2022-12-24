Soma Radio

od Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper na GitHub
Instaliraj
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Promjene u verziji 1.2.6

prije 3 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~162 KB
Veličina preuzimanja84 KB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja10.879
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Pomoćhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Prijavi problemhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
Oznake:
audiomusicplayerradio