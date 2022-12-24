Relaxator

od Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper na GitHub
Instaliraj

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Promjene u verziji 1.0.8

prije 3 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~57 MB
Veličina preuzimanja57 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja3.034
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Pomoćhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator