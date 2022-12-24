Plots

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

Promjene u verziji 0.8.5

prije oko 2 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~56 MB
Veličina preuzimanja19 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja24.088
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Doprinesi prijevodimahttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots