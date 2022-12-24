Sequeler

od Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Promjene u verziji 0.8.2

prije gotovo 2 godine
Veličina instalacije~153 MB
Veličina preuzimanja41 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja27.082
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Pomoćhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Doprinesi prijevodimahttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
