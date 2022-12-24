ScanTailor Advanced

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

page splitting,

deskewing,

adding/removing borders,

selecting content

... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.