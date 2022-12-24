Viper

od 0neGal
@0negal na GitHub
Instaliraj

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Promjene u verziji 1.7.3

prije 2 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~240 MB
Veličina preuzimanja96 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja3.524
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper