Protontricks

@Matoking na GitHub
Instaliraj

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Promjene u verziji 1.10.3

prije oko 2 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~59 MB
Veličina preuzimanja17 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja340.460
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Pomoćhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Oznake:
protonsteamwinewinetricks