Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.
Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:
flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Promjene u verziji 1.10.3
prije oko 2 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~59 MB
Veličina preuzimanja17 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja340.460
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
