Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files

Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files. To do this, it uses information from the appropriate CUE file. Besides, Flacon makes it possible to conveniently revise or specify tags both for all tracks at once or for each tag separately.

  • Supported input formats: WAV, FLAC, APE, WavPack, True Audio (TTA)
  • Supported output formats: FLAC, WAV, WavPack, AAC, OGG or MP3
  • Support of profiles, you can have different encoding options for different cases, such as maximum quality for your computer, and CD quality for your phone
  • Replay Gain analysis (album-gain and track-gain modes)
  • Multi-threaded conversion process
  • Automatic character set detection for CUE files
  • Generation of the pertrack CUE file in the output dir

Promjene u verziji 11.1.0

prije oko 1 mjesec
Veličina instalacije~9 MB
Veličina preuzimanja5 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja35.012
LicencaGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttps://flacon.github.io/
Pomoćhttps://github.com/flacon/flacon/wiki
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/flacon/flacon
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Flacon

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github.Flacon

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github.Flacon