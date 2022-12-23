Aliza MS

DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

Promjene u verziji 1.9.1

prije 26 dana
Veličina instalacije~33 MB
Veličina preuzimanja10 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja6.487
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttps://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Pokreni

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS