Aqueducts
od Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Promjene u verziji 1.2.2
prije gotovo 4 godine
Veličina instalacije~470 MB
Veličina preuzimanja121 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja36.719
LicencaVlasničko
Druge aplikacije od Endless Studios
Kronologija broja instaliranja
Ručno instaliranje
Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja
Pokreni
Oznake: