EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

prije 14 dana
~23 MB
11 MB
aarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja18.627
GNU General Public License v2.0 only
https://www.eduke32.com/
https://wiki.eduke32.com
https://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

Pokreni

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
