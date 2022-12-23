Dropbox

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

Promjene u verziji 176.4.5108

prije 10 dana
Veličina instalacije~115 MB
Veličina preuzimanja114 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja182.746
LicencaVlasničko
Web-stranica projektahttp://www.dropbox.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

Pokreni

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client