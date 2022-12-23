syncBackup

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Promjene u verziji 2.0.1

prije oko 1 godinu
Veličina instalacije~4 MB
Veličina preuzimanja516 KB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja6.361
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

Pokreni

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup