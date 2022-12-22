Darhon Finance

Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Promjene u verziji 1.5.0

prije preko 1 godinu
Veličina instalacije~4 MB
Veličina preuzimanja733 KB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja1.169
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttps://darhon.com/darhon-finance
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.drfinance

Pokreni

flatpak run com.darhon.drfinance