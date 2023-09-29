Buckets
od One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
Promjene u verziji 0.71.1
prije 4 mjeseca
(Built prije 3 mjeseca)
- Nema promjena
Veličina instalacije~215.02 MiB
Veličina preuzimanja75.02 MiB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja979