An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Promjene u verziji 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731

prije oko 1 godinu
Veličina instalacije~560 MB
Veličina preuzimanja220 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja1.691
LicencaVlasničko
Web-stranica projektahttps://brosix.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

Pokreni

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix