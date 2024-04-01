Flathub Logo

Currency Converter

od Blunix GmbH
An app for converting currencies

An app for calculating how much a set amount of one currency is worth in another currency

Promjene u verziji 1.0.1

prije 3 dana
(Built prije oko 3 sata)
  • Nema promjena

  • Vlasničko

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Veličina instalacije~22.66 MiB
Veličina preuzimanja9.08 MiB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
