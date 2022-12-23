BlueJeans
od BlueJeans Networks
BlueJeans Desktop App
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.
BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.
Promjene u verziji 2.33.2
prije oko 1 mjesec
Veličina instalacije~109 MB
Veličina preuzimanja108 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja6.337
LicencaVlasničko
