BlueJeans

od BlueJeans Networks
Instaliraj
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana

BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

Promjene u verziji 2.33.2

prije oko 1 mjesec
Veličina instalacije~109 MB
Veličina preuzimanja108 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja6.337
LicencaVlasničko
Web-stranica projektahttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Pokreni

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans