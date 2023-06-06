Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
Promjene u verziji 1.2.0
prije oko 1 mjesec
Veličina instalacije~87 MB
Veličina preuzimanja36 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja190
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
