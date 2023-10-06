Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

od AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Promjene u verziji 4.0.0.202308171623

  • Vlasničko

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Veličina instalacije~446.73 MiB
Veličina preuzimanja446.59 MiB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja274
linuxflatpak