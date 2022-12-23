Airtame
od Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Promjene u verziji 4.5.2
prije 9 mjeseci
Veličina instalacije~81 MB
Veličina preuzimanja75 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja5.738
LicencaVlasničko
